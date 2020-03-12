Grant finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 17 minutes during the Nuggets' 113-97 Wednesday night loss to the Mavericks.

Grant was the only player off Denver's bench to score more than three points. The Nuggets had no answer for Boban Marjanovic (31 points, 17 rebounds) in the frontcourt. Fantasy owners enter a mysterious stage amid the impact of the COVID-19 virus. With everything on the table, other power forwards could have the opportunity to get healthy and become stashable.