Grant notched 29 points (12-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 115-98 win over the Pistons.

Grant returned to the bench three games ago as Paul Millsap took over the starting power forward role, but the athletic big man has responded with 15.7 points per game and a 58.1 field goal percentage in those three games. That said, Grant is not going to score 29 points on a nightly basis as a bench player, and thus, his upside likely will decrease compared to the value he had before the All-Star break, where he was starting on a regular basis.