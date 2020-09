Grant registered 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in 46 minutes during Saturday's 117-107 Game 5 loss against the Lakers.

Grant started every game for Denver during the playoffs and while he was inconsistent at times, he finished the postseason on a strong note, reaching the 20-point mark in two of the team's final three games. Grant averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16 playoff starts.