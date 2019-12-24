Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Seals win with block
Grant finished with 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), one board, and one block in 20 minutes of a 113-111 win against the Suns on Monday.
Grant only recorded one block, but it was a clutch one coming in the final seconds to reject a Devin Booker go-ahead attempt. Grant came off the bench to score in double digits in the contest, but otherwise didn't have his most productive night on the stat sheet. He'll face the Pelicans on Wednesday.
