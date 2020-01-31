Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Serviceable effort Thursday
Grant amassed 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 victory over Utah.
Grant was somewhat underwhelming Thursday but still managed to contribute in a number of categories. With the Nuggets struggling to find healthy players, Grant has stepped into the starting power forward role. Over the past two weeks, he has been a second-round player in nine-category formats, establishing himself as a must-roster player. Given his strong play, there is a realistic chance he can maintain standard league value, even when others start returning.
