Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Set to start
Grant will start Sunday's game against the Kings, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.
With Paul Millsap out of action, the Nuggets will go with Grant at power forward. It's a departure from Saturday's game, when Mike Malone started Mason Plumlee alongside Nikola Jokic.
