Grant came off the bench and provided six points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 21 minutes Friday in the Nuggets' 113-101 loss to the Thunder.

Grant had started in each of his previous 18 appearances and saw more than 30 minutes in all but three of those contests, but he saw his playing time decline steadily Friday while coach Michael Malone moved Paul Millsap back into the starting five. Millsap had come off the bench in the Nuggets' final three games of the first half while being eased back in from an extended absence due to a left knee injury, but Malone was ready to turn the veteran loose coming out of the All-Star break. A low-20-minute role looks like it may become the new norm for Grant, which would render him unappealing in 12-team leagues.