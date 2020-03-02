Grant amassed 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 victory over the Raptors.

With Paul Millsap (ankle) being ruled out prior to tipoff, Grant was afforded the starters tag and he certainly made the most of the promotion. After a period of 12-team relevancy during Millsap's extended layoff, Grat found himself dropped in many leagues. However, he has been able to maintain standard league production, albeit with less fanfare. It doesn't sound as though Millsap is going to miss extended time and his return could impact Grant once again.