Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Solid in win
Grant scored 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), while tacking on six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during the Nuggets' 109-95 win against the Bucks.
Grant was instrumental in Denver building a sizable lead through the first half, as the Milwaukee second unit was daring him to shoot the ball. Unfortunately for Grant shareholders, he provided only four points after halftime. His playing time still fluctuates, but per 36 minutes Grant is averaging nearly 16 points, five rebounds and two triples.
