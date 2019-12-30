Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Solid production in starting role
Grant ended with 18 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-115 victory over the Kings.
Grant moved into the starting lineup with Paul Millsap (knee) ruled out once again. Grant could have short-term value if Millsap misses further time; however, he was a game-time decision and could return as soon as Tuesday. When both are healthy, neither are must-roster players.
