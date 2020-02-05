Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Sprains ankle
Grant suffered a right ankle sprain and is questionable to return against the Trail Blazers.
Grant sprained his ankle and immediately went back to the locker room. Look for more updates on his status to come ahead of Wednesday's tilt with the Jazz. Should he miss extended time, look for Juancho Hernangomez to see an uptick in minutes as Paul Millsap (ankle), Mason Plumlee (foot) and Michael Porter (ankle) all continue to nurse injuries.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...