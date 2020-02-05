Grant suffered a right ankle sprain and is questionable to return against the Trail Blazers.

Grant sprained his ankle and immediately went back to the locker room. Look for more updates on his status to come ahead of Wednesday's tilt with the Jazz. Should he miss extended time, look for Juancho Hernangomez to see an uptick in minutes as Paul Millsap (ankle), Mason Plumlee (foot) and Michael Porter (ankle) all continue to nurse injuries.