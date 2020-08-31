Grant generated 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two blocked shots, an assist and a rebound across 34 minutes in Sunday's 119-107 win over the Jazz.

If the Nuggets are fortunate enough to advance to the second round, Grant's playing time is going to increase because coach Michael Malone can't afford to keep Michael Porter on the court. Although he's able to stand under the basket and grab his share of rebounds, Porter's poor defensive play and turnover mistakes have made him a liability. Grant lacks Porter's upside, but he doesn't make many mistakes and has converted 48 percent of his shots in Orlando.