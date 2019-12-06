Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Strong off the bench
Grant posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes Thursday night during the Nuggets' 129-92 victory versus the Knicks.
Grant has been heating up lately, scoring at least 12 points in three of his last four games. His usage is down significantly compared to his tenure with the Thunder and it's hard to count on him with so many mouths to feed in Denver. He would become an intriguing fantasy asset should an injury strike the Nuggets frontcourt.
