Grant registered 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-106 win over the Pelicans.

Grant struggled from the field but filled up the box score, contributing in every category except threes. He continues to play a major role amid the absences of Paul Millsap (knee) and Mason Plumlee (foot), and Grant logged season highs in rebounding and minutes while matching his season high in assists in this one.