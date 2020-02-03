Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Swats three shots
Grant posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 45 minutes during Sunday's 128-123 overtime loss at Detroit.
Grant has scored in double digits in all but one game since moving to the starting lineup 14 games and is averaging 15.0 points per game during that stretch. He has been a force on the defensive end of the court of late, though, tallying 10 blocks in his last two games and logging multiple blocks and/or steals in four of his last seven contests.
