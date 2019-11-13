Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Tending to sprained finger
Grant sprained his left index finger in Tuesday's 125-121 loss to the Hawks, but he's expected to be ready to play in the Nuggets' next game Thursday versus the Nets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Grant finished Tuesday's game with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one block in 18 minutes, with the injury seemingly having no impact on his playing time. The big man was spotted with a wrap on his left hand in the locker room after the contest, however, so it's possible he'll appear on the Nuggets' injury report ahead of Thursday's game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...