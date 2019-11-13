Grant sprained his left index finger in Tuesday's 125-121 loss to the Hawks, but he's expected to be ready to play in the Nuggets' next game Thursday versus the Nets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Grant finished Tuesday's game with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one block in 18 minutes, with the injury seemingly having no impact on his playing time. The big man was spotted with a wrap on his left hand in the locker room after the contest, however, so it's possible he'll appear on the Nuggets' injury report ahead of Thursday's game.