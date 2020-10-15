Grant will decline his $9.3 million player option for next season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This should come as no surprise, as Grant will look to capitalize on a strong finish to the postseason, as he posted 26, 17, and 20 points, respectively, in his final three games in the West Finals against the Lakers. Grant should command a fairly significant raise, but it remains to be seen whether the Nuggets -- who have interest in bringing him back -- will be willing to match his price. Per Charania, Phoenix, Detroit and Dallas are among the teams expected to show interest.