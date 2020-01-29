Grant notched 21 points (7-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 loss at Memphis.

Grant has topped the 20-point mark in back-to-back games, and he continues to benefit from Paul Millsap's absence due to a knee injury. The 25-year-old power forward has started each of Denver's last 11 games and is averaging 15.5 points while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and an impressive 44.7 percent from three-point range during that stretch. Grant's value and upside moving forward will be heavily dependent on the return of both Millsap and Jamal Murray (ankle), but he has been Denver's second-best scoring option over the last few weeks and he should remain on that role at least on a short-term basis.