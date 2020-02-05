Coach Michael Malone downplayed the severity of Grant's right ankle sprain but doesn't think he'll be available Wednesday at Utah, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

The 25-year-old entered the contest with a back issue but started and put up 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes before suffering the ankle sprain. Juancho Hernangomez played 28 minutes Tuesday and would likely see an expanded workload again Wednesday if Grant is indeed unavailable.