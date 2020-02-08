Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Upgraded to probable
Grant (ankle) has been upgraded to probable ahead of Saturday's game against the Suns.
Grant was originally listed as questionable for the contest, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. Barring any setbacks, he looks on track to return from a one-game absence. Still, confirmation on his status is unlikely to come until closer to tip-off.
