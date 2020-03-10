Grant scored 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), while tacking on six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 29 minutes during the Nuggets' 109-95 win against the Bucks on Monday.

Grant was instrumental in Denver building a sizable lead through the first half, as Milwaukee's second unit was daring him to shoot the ball. Unfortunately for Grant shareholders, he provided only four points after halftime. His playing time still fluctuates, but per 36 minutes, Grant is averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 triples.