Valanciunas chipped in 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Pistons.

Valanciunas recorded his third double-double of the season, even sharing the court with Nikola Jokic for a period. Since Jokic made his return, Valanciunas has seen his role regress, serving almost exclusively as the backup center. While this was an encouraging performance, it's difficult to label Valanciunas as a must-roster player, especially given what we saw from him earlier in the season. For now, treat him as a streaming option if you need rebounds.