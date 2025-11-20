Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Drops 14 points in 16 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valanciunas racked up 14 points (4-5 FG, 6-6 FT) and seven rebounds over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 victory over the Pelicans.
Valanciunas bounced back from a dismal performance Monday, making all six free-throw attempts and four of five field goal attempts en route to 14 points Thursday. While it appears Valanciunas' role hinges largely on whether superstar Nikola Jokic plays in the fourth quarter, he should still be monitored should Jokic miss any time.
