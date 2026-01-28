Valanciunas ended with 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one block over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 109-107 loss to Detroit.

Valanciunas had one of his best games of the season in just his second game back from a calf injury that sidelined him for three weeks. His 16 rebounds were a season-best, while his 16 points were just one shy of his best scoring performance this year. He played 31 minutes, which is a good indicator of his recovery from that calf injury.