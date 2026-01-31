Valanciunas (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.

As expected, Valanciunas will shed his probable tag and suit up Friday. The veteran big man has appeared in four outings following an extended absence due to a calf strain. During that stretch, he has averaged 14.7 points. 11.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.0 minutes per tilt. However, with Nikola Jokic (knee) back in the lineup, Valanciunas will likely see fewer minutes.