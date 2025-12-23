Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valanciunas (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Valanciunas was a late addition to the injury report Monday, though he'll shed his probable tag due to an illness. Over his last five games, the veteran big man has averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Probable with illness•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 10 against Houston•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Strong line in win•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Strong showing in limited minutes•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Modest role continues•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Drops 14 points in 16 minutes•