Valanciunas (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Valanciunas was a late addition to the injury report Monday, though he'll shed his probable tag due to an illness. Over his last five games, the veteran big man has averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per contest.

