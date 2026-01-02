Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Out for at least four weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valanciunas will be re-evaluated in four weeks for a right calf strain that he suffered during the Nuggets' 106-103 win over the Raptors on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The Nuggets are now down both of their starting big men, with Valanciunas joining Nikola Jokic (knee) on the shelf. Valanciunas made his first start of the season Wednesday and was slated to take on a larger role in the absence of Jokic, but with both of them now sidelined, the Nuggets will turn to DaRon Holmes and Zeke Nnaji to fill in the gap at center.
