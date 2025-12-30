Valanciunas notched six points (3-3 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes during Monday's 147-123 loss to Miami.

Nikola Jokic left this game with a knee injury and looked to be in a lot of discomfort. If he ends up missing any time, Valanciunas is the next man up for Denver and would likely slot in as the fill-in starter. If that happens, his per-minute upside would make him an obvious grab in fantasy hoops.