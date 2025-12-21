Valanciunas supplied 10 points (5-10 FG), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal over 16 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 loss to the Rockets.

Valanciunas attempted double-digit shots for the first time since Oct. 25. As a result, he delivered his third game with at least 10 points in his last four outings. The 33-year-old center has been an excellent per-minute producer behind Nikola Jokic, but his 12.9 minutes per game leave him as an option only in deeper leagues.