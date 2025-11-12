Valanciunas supplied 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 122-108 win over the Kings.

Valanciunas continues to provide Denver with ample production as the backup center, averaging 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds through the first 10 games of the season. While he is one of the more reliable second-string centers in the league, he would need Nikola Jokic to miss time to have a shot at delivering standard league value.