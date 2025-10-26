Valanciunas supplied 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes during Saturday's 133-111 win over the Suns.

Valanciunas didn't play heavy minutes but was active when on the floor, finishing in double figures and tying for the third-most shot attempts on the team while making his presence felt on the glass. The veteran big man isn't challenging superstar Nikola Jokic for the starting job anytime soon, but Valanciunas has been a steady and productive contributor in his backup role so far this season.