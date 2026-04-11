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Valanciunas will start in Friday's game against Oklahoma City, Justin Martinez of The Oklahomanreports.

With Nikola Jokic (wrist) sitting out, Valanciunas will start for the first time since the 128-125 win over the Jazz on March 2. In five starts during the 2025-26 campaign, the 33-year-old has averaged 14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals across 23.6 minutes.

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