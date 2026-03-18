Valanciunas posted eight points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 124-96 victory over Philadelphia.

The minutes and boards were both the veteran big man's most since the Feb. 3 loss in Detroit. As long as Nikola Jokic is healthy for the Nuggets, Valanciunas should remain stuck in the No. 2 center spot with limited fantasy upside. Valanciunas has averaged 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 8.2 minutes per contest in his last seven games, shooting 56.5 percent from the field.