McRae (ankle) is officially listed as probable for Saturday's tilt against the Suns.

McRae was originally listed as available to make his debut with this new team, but a linger ankle issue could potentially put that on hold. Still, the 28-year-old looks on track to suit up. It remains unclear what type of role he will see right away, but he is unlikely to make a big dent in the rotation.

