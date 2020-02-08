Nuggets' Jordan McRae: Listed as probable
McRae (ankle) is officially listed as probable for Saturday's tilt against the Suns.
McRae was originally listed as available to make his debut with this new team, but a linger ankle issue could potentially put that on hold. Still, the 28-year-old looks on track to suit up. It remains unclear what type of role he will see right away, but he is unlikely to make a big dent in the rotation.
