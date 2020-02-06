Nuggets' Jordan McRae: Moved to Denver
McRae (ankle) was traded from the Wizards to the Nuggets on Thursday in exchange for Shabazz Napier, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
McRae hasn't played in the Wizards' past four games due to an ankle injury, but since he was on track to suit up for Washington over the weekend, he should be good to go once he passes a physical and meets up with his new team. While McRae averaged 26.0 minutes per game in January prior to getting injured, he'll likely see his playing time and overall fantasy utility take a hit as he heads to a deeper Nuggets roster.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...