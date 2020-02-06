McRae (ankle) was traded from the Wizards to the Nuggets on Thursday in exchange for Shabazz Napier, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

McRae hasn't played in the Wizards' past four games due to an ankle injury, but since he was on track to suit up for Washington over the weekend, he should be good to go once he passes a physical and meets up with his new team. While McRae averaged 26.0 minutes per game in January prior to getting injured, he'll likely see his playing time and overall fantasy utility take a hit as he heads to a deeper Nuggets roster.