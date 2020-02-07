Nuggets' Jordan McRae: Ready for new team
McRae (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game at Phoenix, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
McRae was nursing an ankle sprain before being traded from the Wizards to the Nuggets this week, but he's good to go for Saturday's matchup. The 28-year-old averaged 21.6 minutes in his last seven games in Washington and is likely to fill a minor bench role with Denver.
