Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Active Tuesday
Hernangomez (abdomen) is active and will presumably start in Tuesday's tilt against the Mavericks, but could see his minutes monitored Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Hernangomez could have a short leash if he suffers any setbacks with his abdomen injury. Malik Beasley and Trey Lyles could see some extra run if that is this case. As of now, he is the presumed starting small forward and taking on something close to his usual workload.
