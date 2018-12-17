Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Added to injury report
Hernangomez is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to an abdominal strain, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Hernangomez apparently picked up the injury during Sunday's game against the Raptors, during which he posted two points, five rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes. His status will likely be updated closer to tipoff Tuesday, after he tests out the issue during warmups.
