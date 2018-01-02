Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Available to play Wednesday

Hernangomez (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Hernangomez sat out Saturday's game against Philadelphia with an illness, but after a few days of additional rest and recovery, he'll be available off the bench Wednesday. That said, Hernangomez has fallen outside the regular rotation, seeing a total of three minutes over the Nuggets last eight games, so he can safely be avoided in fantasy leagues for the time being.