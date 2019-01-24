Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Available Wednesday

Hernangomez (abdomen) is available for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hernangomez missed Saturday's tilt with Cleveland due to an abdominal strain, but appears to be fully healthy and set to go Wednesday. Through 43 games, he's averaging 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game, although that level of production has fallen recently with Paul Millsap's return to the starting role.