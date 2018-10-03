Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Delivers a dud Tuesday

Hernangomez scored zero points to go with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 preseason victory over the Lakers.

After an impressive first-up outing just two days prior, Hernangomez came back to earth Tuesday with a scoreless performance. Illness and injuries ruined his 2017-18 campaign and Hernangomez is going to be looking to bounce back in his third season. He has the potential to garner himself some more playing time but it remains to be seen if he will actually deliver on that potential. He is a non-factor in standard leagues at this stage.