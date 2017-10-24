Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Diagnosed with mononucleosis
Hernangomez has officially been diagnosed with mononucleosis and will be out for an extended period of time, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports
Hernangomez didn't play Monday against the Wizards because of the illness, restricting him from traveling with the team for Wednesday's game against Charolette. There is no timetable on his return but he's expected to somewhere around four-to-six weeks. Richard Jefferson, Will Barton and Trey Lyles will likely see increased minutes during the 22-year-old's absence.
