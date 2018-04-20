Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Disastrous season

Hernangomez mustered 3.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists across 25 games with Denver during the 2017-18 season.

Hernangomez's sophomore campaign was a disastrous one as he only scored in double figures just once all year long and wasn't a factor in any other categories. The Spain native is signed with Denver for next season where he will make about $2.2 million.