Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Disastrous season
Hernangomez mustered 3.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists across 25 games with Denver during the 2017-18 season.
Hernangomez's sophomore campaign was a disastrous one as he only scored in double figures just once all year long and wasn't a factor in any other categories. The Spain native is signed with Denver for next season where he will make about $2.2 million.
More News
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Out Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Questionable with illness vs. Philly•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Double-digit rebounds in Tuesday's start•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Starting at small forward Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Available Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....