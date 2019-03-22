Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Doesn't play in Thursday's win
Hernangomez (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Thursday's 113-108 win over the Wizards.
Hernangomez hasn't appeared in either of the last two games, this after being relegated to single-digit minutes in each of his last five appearances. With Nuggets coach Michael Malone deciding to shorten the rotation, Hernangomez has seen his role reduced here in March. As a result, he's avoidable across most fantasy formats.
