Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Double-digit rebounds in Tuesday's start

Hernangomez provided seven points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 loss to the Jazz.

Hernangomez drew his first start of the season in place of Wilson Chandler (back) at small forward and was able to generate a team-high number of rebounds in the process. The 22-year-old Spaniard has provided solid scoring and rebounding numbers over the last five games while seeing between 18 and 28 minutes during that stretch, and he serves as a viable grab off the wire for those in deeper formats needing some help in those categories. Hernangomez flashed some upside during his rookie 2016-17 campaign, posting seven double-digit scoring efforts.