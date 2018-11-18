Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Double-doubles in loss Saturday
Hernangomez finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 loss to the Pelicans.
Hernangomez has now played at least 30 minutes in four consecutive games and appears to have a firm grasp on the starting small forward position. He is averaging 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.0 triples over his last two games. These numbers are likely unsustainable but he is worth a look in standard formats, at least until Will Barton (groin) returns.
