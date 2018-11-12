Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Draws start Sunday

Hernangomez will start at small forward Sunday against Milwaukee, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

The Nuggets will give Hernangomez the start over Torrey Craig in an effort to better defend Giannis Antetokounmpo. Hernangomez is likely to resume his bench role following Sunday's matchup.

