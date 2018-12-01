Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Flirts with double--double in win
Hernangomez recorded nine points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Friday's 113-112 win over the Trail Blazers.
While Will Barton (groin) should return to the starting lineup soon, Hernangomez has strung together s decent set of games in a starring role. He didn't even see the floor until mid-October, as the Nuggets fiddled with some alternate schemes before settling on Hernangomez at the three at the beginning of November. He's averaging a respectable 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds this month, and he's shot a crisp 45.8 percent from beyond the arc as well, where he heaves up an average of 4.5 attempts per game. This kind of output will take a hit when Barton returns, but he's definitely made a case for more playing time and won't regress back to DNP status.
