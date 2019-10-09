Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Gets 16 minutes in preseason debut

Hernangomez played 16 minutes off the bench and produced two points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals Tuesday in the Nuggets' 105-94 preseason win over the Trail Blazers.

Though he underwent core-muscle surgery in May, Hernangomez received a clean bill of health ahead of training camp and made his preseason debut with no reported restrictions. Hernangomez is one of several forwards jockeying for a rotation spot in a loaded Nuggets rotation.