Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Grabs second double-double

Hernangomez scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-107 loss to the Hornets.

It's the third-year forward's second double-double of the season, and he continues to take advantage of Will Barton's absence due to groin surgery -- Hernangomez is averaging 12.5 points, 6.9 boards and 2.1 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes a night over 13 starts. There's no firm timetable yet for Barton's return, so Hernangomez will remain a viable fantasy option in deeper leagues in the short term.